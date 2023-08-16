Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Decreases By 10.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.
Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 4,863,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,396. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
