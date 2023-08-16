Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declines By 12.4%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,143. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Insider Activity at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

