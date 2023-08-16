Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Increases By 6.8%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,195,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,223,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 160,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,656 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 14,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,889. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

