Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Drops By 16.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The company has a market capitalization of $593.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.53.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

