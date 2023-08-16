Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 15.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.3 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $169.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

