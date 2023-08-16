Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 15.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.3 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $169.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22.
