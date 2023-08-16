Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 8.3%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 601,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

CGNT remained flat at $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,470. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $360.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

