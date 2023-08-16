Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rises By 9.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 141.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 169,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 985,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,523. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.