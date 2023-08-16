Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Declines By 10.8%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

