Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expands By 9.1%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. 6,436,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

