Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Drops By 10.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Dutch Bros
In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
