Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Expands By 5.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 648,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $547,000.
NYSE:EXG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $8.98.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
