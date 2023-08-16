Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Grows By 10.4%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 124,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in eGain by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.60. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Report on EGAN

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.