Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Decreases By 9.1%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 16,330,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

ESRT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 324,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

