Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Expands By 8.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 91,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.