Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 7.1%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 165,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $315.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter.



FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

