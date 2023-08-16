Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 8.0%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 15,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

