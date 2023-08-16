Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Rises By 8.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.5546 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.