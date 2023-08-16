Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Grows By 5.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 17,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

