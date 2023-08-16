Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Decreases By 13.6%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

