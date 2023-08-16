Short Interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Drops By 17.2%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 79,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,543 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,827. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GO

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.