Short Interest in Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Declines By 9.4%

Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hall of Fame Village Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of Hall of Fame Village stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Hall of Fame Village has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Hall of Fame Village alerts:

About Hall of Fame Village

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

hall of fame resort & entertainment company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the pro football hall of fame. it owns the johnson controls hall of fame village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the pro football hall of fame’s campus in canton, ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.