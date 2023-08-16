Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 7.8%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 914,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.