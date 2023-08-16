Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declines By 14.3%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCA stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $267.12. 746,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,379. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 454,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

