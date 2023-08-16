Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declines By 18.5%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 713,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. Herc has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

