Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rises By 5.4%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on HIFS shares. StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIFS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance
Shares of HIFS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $173.51 and a twelve month high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $430 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
