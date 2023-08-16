Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rises By 5.4%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HIFS shares. StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIFS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $173.51 and a twelve month high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $430 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

