Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Decreases By 16.1%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Humacyte Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HUMAW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 44,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMAW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

