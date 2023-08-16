Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Decreases By 11.0%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HUT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,030,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,999. The firm has a market cap of $569.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

