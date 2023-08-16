Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Decreases By 11.0%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
HUT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,030,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,999. The firm has a market cap of $569.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
