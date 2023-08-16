Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Increases By 8.2%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 204,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,021. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

