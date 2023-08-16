Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rises By 9.3%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 44,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.