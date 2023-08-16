Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Decreases By 11.3%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE JHG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 767,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

