Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Drops By 14.7%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 10,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

