Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declines By 17.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 260,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

