Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declines By 13.7%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
