Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declines By 13.7%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,800 ($60.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKGFY

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.