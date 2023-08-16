Short Interest in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Decreases By 14.4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 521,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,017. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

