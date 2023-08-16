Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,426. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $305.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Sierra Bancorp

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.