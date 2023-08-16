Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 90,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Insider Activity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

