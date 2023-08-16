Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 585,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.