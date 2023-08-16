Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 842,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

