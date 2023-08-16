Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $6,282,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,146.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 995,969 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 203,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
