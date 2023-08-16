Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New $357,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643,746. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.