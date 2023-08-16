Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188,196 Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 1,323.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,196 shares during the quarter. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF comprises 0.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 80.96% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

