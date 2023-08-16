Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,509 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 1,013,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,417. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.