Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 210000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.