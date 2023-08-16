SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.23

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $32.70. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 929 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

