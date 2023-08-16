Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,146. The firm has a market cap of $477.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.