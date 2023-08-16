SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

