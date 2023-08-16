S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,478 shares of company stock worth $9,175,220. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.84. The stock had a trading volume of 222,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,496. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

