SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 39,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.