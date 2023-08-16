SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 83,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,098 put options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 6,987,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,858. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

