STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.75

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 75658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

